Man axed to death in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A man was axed to death in Krana police limits on Wednesday. According to police, 30-year-old Aleem Khokhar of Chak 40/SB was sleeping outside his house when unidentified persons killed him with an axes.

Rs 20.5m recovered, state land retrieved: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday recovered Rs 20.5 million from defaulters of government dues and retrieved over 33 kanals of state land from squatters.

According to the ACE authorities, on the direction of Regional Director Babar Rehman Warriach, the Circle officer ACE Muhammad Akram, along with district authorities retrieved 33 kanals and 15 marlas agricultural state land worth Rs 30.3 million from the possession of influential people of Chak 104/SB tehsil Sargodha. During continued drive against defaulters the assistant directors (monitoring)ACE Nisar Ahmed Joyia along with district and Municipal Corporation authorities Sargodha recovered Rs 20.5 million from General Bus stand administration in terms of shop’s rent and deposited it in national treasury.