close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

Orange Train completion certificate

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Wednesday issued a completion certificate to Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA). Officials said the certificate was issued after the LDA completed civil, mechanical and electrical work of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project. The LDA will be responsible for repairing the track for the next three years, during which, the LDA will not pay any compensation to the contractors for the repair.

Latest News

More From Lahore