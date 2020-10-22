Orange Train completion certificate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Wednesday issued a completion certificate to Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA). Officials said the certificate was issued after the LDA completed civil, mechanical and electrical work of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project. The LDA will be responsible for repairing the track for the next three years, during which, the LDA will not pay any compensation to the contractors for the repair.