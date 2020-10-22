close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
Politics of power

I have closely observed the ups and downs of Pakistan’s politics. Our leaders have been fighting against each other for the last 73 years to grab power. The ruling party and the opposition need to realise that the solution to each issue lies in reconciliation and consensus and not in confrontation.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

