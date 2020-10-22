Politics of power

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I have closely observed the ups and downs of Pakistan’s politics. Our leaders have been fighting against each other for the last 73 years to grab power. The ruling party and the opposition need to realise that the solution to each issue lies in reconciliation and consensus and not in confrontation.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad