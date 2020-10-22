75kg hashish seized, one held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police claimed to have seized 75 kilogram charas and arrested the alleged smuggler and impounded the vehicle being used in the drug trafficking on Indus Highway in Kohat district.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (investigation) Tahir Iqbal and Station House Officer (SHO) Islamuddin and others said that they barricaded the Indus Highway following a tip-off about the smuggling of huge quantity of hashish by the member of an inter-provincial drug traffickers’ racket.

During checking, the officials said that they recovered 75kg of fine quality charas from the hidden cavities of a car (Islamabad ABW-162) and arrested a smuggler identified as Arif Hussain, a resident of Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram tribal district. They said a case was registered against the smuggler at the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station in Kohat under relevant sections of law and investigation was going on.