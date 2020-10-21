close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
N
Newsdesk
October 21, 2020

Suspected Islamists free 1,300 prisoners from east Congo jail

World

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo: Armed men freed more than 1,300 prisoners from a jail in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a coordinated attack on Tuesday, the town’s mayor said, blaming an Islamist militant group operating in the area. Only 110 of 1,456 inmates, including a number of militia fighters, remained following the simultaneous early morning assaults on the Kangbayi central prison in Beni and the military camp defending it, said Modeste Bakwanamaha.

