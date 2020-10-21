Efforts on to make cities clean and green: Amin

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said all out efforts are being taken under the prime minister’s vision for clean green Pakistan to overcome growing challenges of environmental degradation particularly pollution and unmanaged solid waste littering in cities and towns of the country.

Talking to media here today he highlighted that the incumbent government was focusing on transforming overall outlook of the cities which would play key economic roles in the coming days.

Marked by reckless discarding of solid waste for want of proper waste dispose off facilities our cities have become are hugely polluted and fast becoming unlivable Malik Amin remarked.

However the prime minister launched an ambitious Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) last year in November for tackling these very urban environmental challenges so as to provide the people with healthy livable condition he said.

CGPI encourage competition among cities on various indicators including public access to drinking water safe sanitation effective solid waste management and tree plantation.