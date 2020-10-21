'Pakistan values ties with Japan'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Tuesday said that Pakistan had attached great importance to its relations with Japan and desired to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides. He said that bilateral relations could be further cemented by increasing parliamentary exchanges. He observed during a meeting with Acting Ambassador of Japan Shindo Yusuke, who called on him here.