Wed Oct 21, 2020
October 21, 2020

'Pakistan values ties with Japan'

National

October 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Tuesday said that Pakistan had attached great importance to its relations with Japan and desired to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides. He said that bilateral relations could be further cemented by increasing parliamentary exchanges. He observed during a meeting with Acting Ambassador of Japan Shindo Yusuke, who called on him here.

