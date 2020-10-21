Okara Seniors beat Shah Jamal Greens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Okara Seniors beat Shah JamalGreens by 72 runs in their match of National Seniors Cricket Cup at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground here on Tuesday. Okara Seniors scored 278/6 in 30 overs. Muhammad Ramzan Lara scored 104, Muhammad Irfan 87, and Rashid Hussain 40 not out. Imran Haider got 3/45 and Raja Ishfaq 2/26. Shah Jamal Greens were all out for just 206 in 26.2 overs. Salman Khalid scored 59, and Adeel Gondal 42.