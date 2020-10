Hammad, Shahab in U19 squash final

ISLAMABAD: Hammad Khan and Shahab Khan moved into the final of the Under-19 category in the Islamabad/Rawalpindi Junior Squash Tournament at the Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Results: Semi-finals: Under-19: Hammad Khan bt Hasnain Ali 3-0; Shahab Khan bt Subhan Ahmed 3-0.

Under-15: Moinuddin bt Azaan Ali 3-0; Umar Arshad bt Raja Sikandar 3-0.

Under-11: Zellan Khan bt Umar Afzal 3-0; Raja Ali bt Faizan Ali 3-1.

Quarter-finals: Under-19: Hammad Khan bt Maran Jamil 3-0; Hasnain Ali bt Mubashir Khan 3-2; Shahab Khan bt Hikmet Yaar Khan 3-0; Subhan Ahmed bt Aliuddin 3-0.

Under-15: Azaan Ali bt Rana Zoheb 3-0; Umar Arshad bt Haziq Shaikh 3-0; Moinuddin bt Yashva Yousuf 3-0; Raja Sikandar bt Usman Tahir 3-2.

Under-11: Faizan Ali bt Armas Raja 3-2; Raja Ali bt Kamran 3-0; Zellan bt Mustafa Nasir 3-1; Umar Afzal bt Hasan Ali 3-0.