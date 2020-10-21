Russia offers US freeze on nuclear warhead numbers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday it was ready to offer the United States a mutual one-year freeze on the number of nuclear warheads held by both countries in order to extend a landmark arms reduction deal due to expire next year.
"Russia offers to extend the New Start by one year and is ready to take on a political commitment with the United States to freeze the number of nuclear warheads both sides have for this period," the foreign ministry said in a statement. Russian President Vladimir Putin last week proposed extending by one year the New Start treaty, which is due to expire in February 2021. The White House described the proposal as a "non-starter" unless accompanied by a freeze on the number of nuclear warheads.