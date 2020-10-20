PFUJ condemns use of force against LHWs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed solidarity with protesting lady health workers (LHWs), who have been staging a sit-in in the Capital for the last one week. The journalist union, however, regretted that the government had been ignoring their demands so far.

In a joint statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi criticised the government’s attitude towards the protestors as. They said that instead of listening to and resolving their issues, police force was used against them when they tried to march towards D-Chowk and Parliament House. Some of the workers were also injured in the police action. They said such an act against women was highly condemnable.