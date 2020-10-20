ISLAMABAD: Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded formation of a 'Truth Commission and Reconciliation Commission' on the recent statements of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking in the Senate on Monday, Siraj said the former prime minister had disclosed many facts while the present prime minister had confessed this by becoming an approver in the Convention Centre function.

Siraj said there was no difference between the words of the former prime minister and the incumbent one. He demanded that a Truth and Reconciliation Commission be set up to investigate the matter.