Reception for police officials hosted

Islamabad:Former Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and CDA’s Coordinator for NA-54, Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari organised a dinner to honor the services of Jamil Hashmi (SSP) and Ghulam Muhammad Baqir (DSP) on their retirement as well as for congratulating the recently promoted eleven DSPs at their residence.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sardar Yasir Ilyas and SP Industrial Area Zubair Sheikh were the chief guests. Vice President ICCI, Abdul Rehman Khan and former Presidents of ICCI Zubair Ahmad Malik, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Ejaz Abbasi and prominent business leaders of Islamabad also attended the event.

Addressing the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that Islamabad Police is an exemplary force and is much better than other parts of other of the country. It has improved its performance and perception with its hard work and dedication. Acknowledging the services of Jamil Hashmi, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that he had rendered excellent services for a better relation between Islamabad Police and the business community. This gathering is a reflection of the fact that we have a deep harmony and brotherhood between us and we share each other’s joys and sorrows equally.

Zubair Sheikh said that Islamabad Police is working day and night to ensure peace and security of the capital and the newly promoted officers of Islamabad Police would serve the city with the same zeal and spirit. He appreciated the role of ICCI for better coordination with the different markets for their role to curb the street crime in the city.

Retired SSP Islamabad Police, Jamil Hashmi said in his address that Zafar Bakhtawari and his family have rendered excellent services for Islamabad in various respects but it is unfortunate that their services have never been recognized at the national level.

Representing the promoted DSPs Abdul Razzaq, Ashraf Kahut, Mohammad Ameer, Nawaz Bhatti, Sajjad Bukhari, Chaudhry Mohammad Islam, Mubarak Ali Virk, Israr Ahmed Arain, Kazim Mansoor and Zulfiqar Ahmed, DSP Rana Mohammad Akram said that Islamabad Police will continue its efforts to improve its performance with the same hard work, passion and dedication. At the end, Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari offered his gratitude to all the honorable guests for joining the event.