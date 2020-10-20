CDA chairman visits parks

Islamabad:Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ali Ahmad directed the officers for restoration of streetlights, decoration of public places and parks, and to ensure the cleanliness throughout the capital here on Monday.

He expressed this during his visit to F-9 Park, I-8, I-9, I-10, Kashmir Highway, G-9, G-10, G-11, F-10 and other places of Islamabad.

He assured the officers that they will be provided with the funds, machinery, and men power for work. He lauded the overall situation of cleanliness in the city and said that provision of clean environment, street lights, clean parks and play grounds to citizens is the responsibility of the CDA.

The Authority is committed to take all the possible steps for the welfare of the masses of the capital, he added. CDA chairman directed the officers to immediately start work for the provision of above mentioned facilities to the citizens. The officers started work according to the directions on the same day.