Alhamra events

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra is working for the promotion and development of art, music, painting, theatre and other fine arts. In this regard, Alhamra Arts Council is going to hold a press conference to keep informed about its future programmes which will cover the following topics. "Alhamra Children’s Theater Festival.", the 16th Young Artists Exhibition's Catalog based on the work of participating artists from across the country and a documentary will also be released in this regard.