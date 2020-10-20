Capt Safdar’s arrest is a bid to create rift in Opp: Qamar Zaman Kaira

LAHORE:PPP central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has expressed serious concern over the way PML-N leader Safdar was arrested in Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Kaira said using state organs against the opposition was a highly condemnable act by the federal government. He said it was done to create rift in the ranks of opposition but the PTI government wouldn't succeed in fulfilling its agenda. He said the entire nation was aware of the ground realities and warned the government to avoid running federation through oppression.

He said the PDM would further strengthen in the coming days. Senator Rubina Khalid, a PPP leader from KP, in a statement said whatever happened at Mazar-e-Quaid wasn’t appropriate but the way Karachi police arrested Capt (Retd) Safdar was highly condemnable. She said arrest wasn’t done on the instructions of Sindh government and it was meant to create divide in the movement.