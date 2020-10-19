PTI leaders inaugurate college in Swabi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders inaugurated the Government College of Management Science for Girls in Kotha where the government has planned to erect an education city.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Asad Qaiser, speaker of the National Assembly, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education, MPAs and PTI workers. The total cost of the project was Rs231 million. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said that the Women University Swabi building in the city was expected to be completed soon.

He added that a school had already been established and more facilities would be provided to the students to acquire knowledge. The National Assembly speaker said that once the education city was completed it would change the entire landscape of the area because the students from across the district would come to get quality education. Kamran Bangash also addressed the gathering.