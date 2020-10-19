Rawalpindi: The special price magistrates of city district government, Rawalpindi have literally failed to keep a check on profiteers and hoarders from robbing the public even in Sunday Bazaars. Verbal spats have become a routine over prices of daily commodities at all Sunday bazaars of Committee Chowk, Chungi No22, Churr, Khanna Bazaar, Adiala and Gulzar-e-Quaid. Even the prices at all Sunday bazaars in city varied which speaks volume of the fact that authorities concernedhave failed to keep a check on profiteers. A survey conducted by ‘The News’ 1-kg onion is being sold at Rs80 in Committee Chowk bazaar, Rs85 in Chungi No22 bazaar and Rs82 in Chur bazaar, potato (fine quality) at Rs90 in Committee Chowk.