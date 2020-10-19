Three injured in Khairpur attack

SUKKUR: Three people, including a woman, were injured in an attack in Khairpur on Sunday. Reports said Regional Manager TB Control Programme Larkana Dr Inam Bhatti, his mother and father were injured in the attack. Talking to media persons at GIMS, Dr Bhatti said his cousins Salim Raza, Waseem Raza Bhatti and others attacked on him over a dispute of the agricultural land.

He said sticks, bricks and axes were freely used in the attack. He demanded of the police to arrest the accused involved in the attack. According to doctors in GIMS, the condition of Dr Bhatti and his family members is out of danger.