PML-N seeks Punjab CM’s resignation

LAHORE: The Punjab government failed to extinguish the fire at Hafiz Center where traders lost over Rs500 million. This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement issued here Sunday.

She said goods worth millions had reduced to ashes but the government remained a silent spectator. She said businessmen of Lahore were missing Shahbaz Sharif. The government could not control the fire that broke out in Hafeez Center at 5am till late at night, she said and alleged that the rulers were incompetent.

She demanded resignation of Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister. Responding to Fayyaz Chohan's statement, she said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were dominating the dreams of the government’s spokespersons.

She said Maryam Nawaz had reached Karachi, Nawaz Sharif's daughter chanted "Respect the vote" in Shahr-e-Quaid and her speech would once again be heard in Bani Gala and the Prime Minister's House, she added. She said if PDM was holding meetings then why the government was having nightmares.