Punjab CM orders to resolve Baloch students’ issues

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the additional chief secretary for higher education to resolve the issues facing the Balochistan students in Punjab at the earliest.

The additional chief secretary contacted the Balochistan government, which allocated Rs20 million for the Baloch students studying in Punjab, said a handout issued here Sunday. These funds would be spent on the educational expenses of the Baloch students in the new academic year while the Punjab government would pay the expenses of 142 Baloch students studying at Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan till 2023.

The chief minister said that the Baloch students in Punjab were very close to his heart and the government had solved their problems on priority basis and would do so in future as well. He said Punjab as an elder brother was always available for Baloch students.