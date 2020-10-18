Two ‘kids’ have put Imran at his wit’s end: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslin League-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that [Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s political makeup has vanished totally and he his real face a [General] Musharraf [hidden in him] has come to the fore today.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, she said the two children Imran Khan talked about in his speech [Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto] had put him at his wit's end (Naani yaad kara di).

The PML-N spokesperson said Imran Sahib’s speech was really pitiable. It was crystal clear from his speech that somebody had got over his nerves.