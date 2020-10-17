PBC condemns hurdles to PDM Gujranwala rally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned the police and the district administration for creating hurdles in holding the PDM public meeting at Gujranwala. Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chairman Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council, in a statement on Friday condemned the district administration for massive crackdown witnessed in different Districts in Punjab against political workers of PDM, especially belonging to PML-N. He said raids were also being conducted at residences of political workers of opposition parties at different places to stop them from attending the meeting. Terming such actions as glaring violation of the constitutional provisions, he called upon the Government authorities to resist from resorting to unconstitutional and illegal actions. “Holding public meetings is the basic legal right of the political parties which needs to be respected not only by the administration but also the party in power.”