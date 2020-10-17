Basharat Raja says no PML-N worker arrested, hurdles created

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Friday said that a baseless propaganda was being spread by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) about the arrest of the party workers and hurdles created by the government prior to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Gujranwala.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said there was no reality in propaganda of arrest of PML-N workers in Lahore or Gujranwala, adding that no hurdle was created by the government from Lahore to Gujranwala. He said the PDM was allowed to stage public gathering in Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala on its request.They, initially were requested to delay the gathering owing to the COVID-19 situation as they should have demonstrated maturity on national issue.