Four injured in DI Khan blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four people were injured in a blast at near the Bannu Bus Terminal on Friday night, local and official sources said. The sources said the blast at the back of the fuel station damaged the filling station and the nearby buildings besides leaving four people injured.

The injured people, whose identity could not be established, were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital where one of them was referred to the DHQ in Multan for his serious condition. The District Police Officer Hafiz Wahid Mahmood and staff of the Bomb Disposal Unit rushed to the spot soon after the incident.