PTI deceived people in name of economic reforms: Yusuf Raza Gilani

MULTAN: PPP senior leader and former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the PTI deceived the people in the name of economic reforms.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour here on Friday, Gilani said that the first PDM meeting had disturbed the government as the rulers had failed to stop masses from joining the PDM meeting in Gujranwala. Gilani said that the government t had failed to control price-hike which had frustrated the people.

He said that the PPP workers were fully motivated and involved for the preparations of Multan meeting. All the PPP workers were asked to launch mass mobilization campaign for Multan meeting and spreading the message of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in during the door-to-door campaign.