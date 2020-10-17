Youth dies after collision with road barrier

Islamabad: In wee hours of Friday, Umair Ahmed in his early twenties died when his motorcycle collided head-on with a concrete road barrier near Serena Hotel.

Umair and Ahmed Noor were on their way home after performing their duties at their motorcycle, when they got a severe accident and collided with the concrete barrier, placed in front of Serena Hotel to block the road in wake of restricting public movement.

Umair got critical head injury, while Ahmed Noor sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

They were rescued to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi, where Umair Ahmed was declared dead with critical head injury while Ahmed Noor was admitted for treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that the road leading to Constitution Avenue from Serena Hotel was blocked by placing concrete blocks and the youths could not see the barrier and collided with it.

In the past, similar instances have also been reportedly but authorities never bothered to take notice of such tragic incidents.

Umair Ahmed was son of Malik Imtiaz Ahmed, brother Malik Azhar Naeem, PML-N leader and member Cantt Board Rawalpindi.