Asad enters Punjab Junior Tennis U14 final

LAHORE: Asad Zaman stunned top seed Bilal Asim in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 Under-14 boys’ semi-final here at PLTA courts on Friday.

Asad, a ball boy who is being trained by former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, played exceptionally well against Bilal and won the marathon semifinal after a tough fight with a score of 4-0, 1-4, 10-6. In the second semi-final, Ahtesham Humayun beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-1.