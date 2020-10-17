Asad enters Punjab Junior Tennis U14 final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Asad Zaman stunned top seed Bilal Asim in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 Under-14 boys’ semi-final here at PLTA courts on Friday.
Asad, a ball boy who is being trained by former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, played exceptionally well against Bilal and won the marathon semifinal after a tough fight with a score of 4-0, 1-4, 10-6. In the second semi-final, Ahtesham Humayun beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-1.