Protest against police: Oil tanker driver sets himself on fire in Sukkur

SUKKUR: An oil tanker driver set himself on fire in protest against police here on Thursday.

The driver, Matiur Rehman alleged that Excise Police Sakrand stopped his oil tanker for checking its documents and demanded bribe.

The driver alleged that the police humiliated him upon refusal to pay bribe. He said he sprinkled petrol on himself and set him on fire in protest against the police highhandedness. He was shifted to a hospital in Karachi where his condition was stated to be critical with 90 percent of his body having burn wounds.