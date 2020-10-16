NAB issues arrest warrant for Zardari in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday issued arrest warrant for former president Asif Ali Zardari over Rs8 billion suspicious transaction in the fake accounts case.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal signed the arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC), headed by Justice Aamer Farooq, would hear Zardari’s interim-bail plea.

The court had sought arguments from Zardari’s lawyer and NAB. The NAB had filed a written reply with the court stating that the former premier was required for investigation, reports the media. An accountability court indicted Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused in September in the mega-money laundering reference.

Meanwhile, the federal government has requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for permission to publish former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s summons in two UK-based newspapers.

The court heard the case related to summoning Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield Reference.

Tariq Khokhar on behalf of the federal government submitted a plea to the Registrar Office, seeking permission to post advertisements in two British newspapers for summoning Nawaz Sharif from London.

The attorney general for Pakistan filed the plea with the court seeking permission to post Nawaz Sharif’s summons in ‘Telegraph’ and ‘Guardian’ besides the Pakistani newspapers.