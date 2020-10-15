PTI leader seeks apology from Nawaz, others over fake FIR

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Amir Mughal demanded an apology from former premier Nawaz Sharif and his functionaries concerned over what he alleged a fake FIR filed against him during the PML-N government. Amir Mughal, who is PTI’s deputy information secretary said in a statement Wednesday that Nawaz has a history of always making false FIRs against his political opponents, be it former prime minister Benazir Bhutto or Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Khan and current premier Imran Khan. He alleged the Sharif family has left no stone unturned to undermine his rivals and this ranged from false tile theft case to robbery against Imran Khan and false FIR of 302. He said during the anti-government movement of 2014, the Sharif government carried out arrests and filed forged cases. “Since the PTI government believes in freedom of expression, it will not block any movement, including the PDM, and will give the Opposition ample opportunity for peaceful protest,” he added.