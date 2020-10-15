â€˜ANP ready to host PDM gathering in Peshawarâ€™

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday said that his party was ready to host the protest public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Peshawar.

Speaking at a press conference after attending a meeting of the Bacha Khan Education Foundation here, he maintained the political parties that had joined hands to stage protests against the government under the banner of the PDM had their distinctive ideologies.

Aimal Wali Khan said that the ANP supported the stance of the PDM to send the PTI government home. He maintained that the ANP workers and leaders would actively participate in the gatherings.