Bilawal condemns PPP leaderâ€™s village siege by Punjab Police

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned Punjab Police siege of village Bhagat of PPP leader and ticket-holder Asif Bashir Bhagat in Phalia Tehsil of Mandi Bahauddin and warned the Imran Niazi regime to desist from such tactics.

In a statement, Bilawal said that PTI regime had gone astray following the announcement of PDM movement, adding that such victimisation against the Opposition workers wonâ€™t stop the regimeâ€™s fast-track reverse-counting.

Bilawal said that registration of cases against PPP and other workers of PDM parties, arrests and holding entire village hostage should be stopped forthwith as the implosion of the castle of sand built through stealing the peopleâ€™s mandate and selectorsâ€™ masonry was now a matter of days.

He expressed solidarity with Asif Bashir Bhagat and all other PPP workers who have been taken hostage through a police siege in Mandi Bahauddin and warned Punjab Police to stop playing as a tool for the illegal and unconstitutional regime.