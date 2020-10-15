LHC dismisses YDA plea against PDM’s rallies

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of Young Doctors Association (YDA) challenging the upcoming protest meetings by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the wake of coronavirus.

Justice Masood Abid Naqvi heard the arguments of the association’s counsel at length before dismissing the petition as not maintainable. The judge observed that the courts had no jurisdiction to stop any lawful political activity in the country.

Advocate Ahmad Pansota, representing the association, said the protest activities by the political parties were expected to risk the lives and expose thousands of people to Covid-19. He also questioned a meeting held at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

He said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recently directed all the provinces and federating units to stop violation of the Covid-19 related SOPs. He said allowing the PDM to hold protests would amount to irresponsible behaviour of the government authorities and the political parties that could put the health of everyone at risk.

The counsel pointed out that the Punjab Health Department also warned of a second wave of coronavirus in the province due to lack of precautionary measures. He said since the country was still facing the first wave of the pandemic the protests by the PDM at this point would be detrimental to the health of citizens.

He requested the court to restrain the political parties from carrying out any activity involving gatherings and processions of any kind in violation of the government’s SOPs. PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, PTI, election commission, federal and provincial governments were made parties in the petition.