Ejaz Malik’s artworks on display

LAHORE:Renowned painter and sculptor Ejaz Malik brings his training as an architect and interior designer to his art which is being showcased at the Hamail Art Gallery, Gulberg, in a week long exhibition inaugurated on Wednesday. The exhibition of Ejaz Malik’s acclaimed and inspiring works, including his latest paintings and sculptures, was inaugurated by National College of Arts (NCA) Principal Dr.Murtaza Jafri.

The much-awaited exhibition , a feast for the artists, art students and art lovers alike in the prevailing difficult circumstances amid a new surge of Covid 19, proved to be a blessing for the art world in as a large number of art buffs converged at the Hamail Art Gallery. It’s pertinent to note that unlike a number of painters and sculptors moving out to Europe, Canada or the US to settle down there, Ejaz Malik — who also has French citizenship — insists it was an obligation for him to return to Pakistan as all his artistic inspirations come from the country he was born in. He went to France at a young age in 1984 as a student of the Paris InteriorDesign Institute.

He competed his first diploma there in 1986, then two years later another one from the College of Contemporary Furniture Design. He reminisces: “I had come to Paris to study designing and architecture but had no idea I’d be spending not only weekends but also my entire summer and winter vacation visiting museums.

I’d move from one hall to another of these legendary places, carrying my sketch book and replicating on its pages chef d’oeuvres in the Louvre, Modern Art, Pompidou, Grand Palais, Petit Palais as well as Zadkine and Orsay.” The exhibition will continue till Oct 20.