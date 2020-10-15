Cop martyred in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A cop was martyred when unidentified attackers opened fire on him in the limits of Umarzai Police Station here on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the cop identified as Qaiser Ali son of Iqbal Shah was going home on his motorbike after duty when he was attacked near Sheikhan village on the Kala Dhand Road. The cop was posted at the Sro Police Station in Charsadda. Qaiser Ali died on the spot after sustaining multiple bullet wounds. The attackers took away his gun, pistol and motorcycle while fleeing the scene. The police registered a case against unidentified accused and launched investigations. Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the martyred cop was offered at the police lines. High-ranking police officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police Sher Akbar and District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib, attended his funeral prayer. Later, he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with state honours.