PM adviser for reducing risk of GLOF disaster in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday visited Upper Chitral and inspected roads and bridges destroyed by recent flashfloods in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud briefed the advisor about the history of the newly-established district, risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) and tourism potential in Upper Chitral. Malik Amin Aslam said that Upper Chitral district had vast potential for tourism but, unfortunately, the area was also prone to natural disasters due to GLOF caused by the climate change.

He said it was the need of the time to take tangible steps for the safety of people and infrastructure in time. The advisor said that the district administration should pinpoint infrastructure, which was vulnerable to disasters caused by the extreme weather conditions.

He said the government would take every step to protect human populace and the flora and fauna in every part of the country. He said the GLOF project being implemented through UNDP funds had established several flood warning stations to reduce the risk of destruction of infrastructure and human loss in the disaster-prone areas of the district.

The advisor also gave suggestions to the district administration for organizing the Shandur and Broghil festivals in a befitting manner.

“The annexation of Shandur to Handarab National Park was the result of a misunderstanding but now the record was being corrected,” he said.

Malik Amin Aslam later visited the roads and bridges destroyed by the recent flashfloods in Golen Gole valley and Reshun village.