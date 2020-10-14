IHC summons Nawaz through newspaper ad on Nov 24

Ag Online

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar Office has finalised the newspaper advertisement for summoning former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on November 24 and handed over it to Additional Attorney General on Tuesday.

The court through its letter has directed to issuance the proclamations to be published in two newspapers.

The counsel for PPP requested the court that after the rejection of Cynthia Ritchie petition she should be deported.

The court remarked this was not a simple case. Serious allegations had been leveled by a woman. Question arises on the conduct of federal government. Did you hold inquiry? Who is funding her? From where she is being funded? The court while addressing deputy attorney general on this occasion remarked, “Don’t go to the area where you have to face humiliation. Don’t do the job where the government has to face humiliation. Don’t make such talk before the court that those words are withdrawn by you later. Investigation should be conducted if someone has leveled allegations of serious nature.” The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 23.