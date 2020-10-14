ANP flays removal of PDM banners in Gujranwala

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary and spokesperson for2 the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Mian Iftikhar Hussain has condemned the removal of the banners in Gujranwala for the opposition rally.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the PDM would hold its rally in Gujranwala at any cost and asked the government to stop using state resources on undemocratic acts. He said that the public was fed up with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and wanted to get rid of this cruel set up.

He said that the government fear shows that those who had staged protest for 126 days were afraid of the opposition protest. “The government fear manifests the PDM is successful from its inception,” he added.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the PDM leaders with the support of the masses would dislodge the government. The PDM would show the doors to the government which was not interested in resolving the masses issues, he added. He said that these issues could not be resolved without holding fresh elections, adding that the government was confined to mainstream and social media.