Azma Bukhariâ€™s statement PTI cannot face public: PML-N

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said the honour of "Pug" (cap) was only for those who understand the honour and dignity of it.

While reacting to a statement of Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chauhan, she said he was only engaged in polishing shoes. She said for an honourable person, his "pug" was his everything but for people like him (Fayyaz Chuhan) "pug" was not important and "family honour" was not important.

Uzma maintained that those who sell their faith due to shine of money can never dare face people. She said this was why PTI will no longer go out in public.

She said common citizens canâ€™t get flour and sugar with the slogans of inefficient leadership of PTI. She questioned can inflation come to an end? Can the people get Rs 70 per kg of sugar by abusing PML-N leadership? She said those responsible for in inflation have to be held accountable.

She said if Tiger Force has to control price hike then the government machinery and PTI leadership should go home and stop taking high salaries and perks from the government.