World Thrombosis Day: ‘Deaths from VTE can be controlled’

LAHORE: Thrombosis is a condition in which blood clots form (most often) in the deep vein of the leg (known as deep vein thrombosis, DVT) and can travel in the circulation and lodge in the lungs (known as pulmonary embolism, PE) and both these terms together is called as Venous Thrombo Embolism (VTE).

Dr Muhammad Nasir Khoso, Head of Critical Care Unit and Emergency Department at South City Hospital, said that deaths from Venous Thrombo Embolism (VTE) can be controlled. “As part of medical fraternity, we suggest that health experts and the public must work together for comprehensive awareness campaign. At least three million lives are being lost worldwide, and World Thrombosis Day is a great opportunity to work together to save these lives. Just as we can reduce the number of deaths with Covid-19, so too can these deaths be controlled,” he added.

“VTE is often fatal, but the good news is that many, if not most cases are preventable. VTE is the leading cause of premature death and disability among hospital-associated adverse events,” opined Prof Shaheen Bhatty, Professor of medicine at Dow University of Health sciences.

“World Thrombosis Day is an important platform to keep the economic burden of the disease away from our country and poor patients. In case of illness, the patient is not able to do any work and labor.

As a result, the family's expenses increase and the whole family suffers with financial and mental distress. As the person who suffers from the disease, his livelihood and employment are also affected. These are the facts, which we cannot deny.

Therefore, on this occasion, we should make efforts to prevent this disease and its impact on society,” said Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui, Associate professor Vascular surgery, Aga Khan University Hospital.