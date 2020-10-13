Charsadda child rape: KP govt to provide legal assistance to aggrieved family

CHARSADDA: The accused in the murder-cum-rape case of a minor girl was presented before the media here on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said the accused would be produced in the court of law on Tuesday (today).

Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan and District Police Officer of Charsadda Mohammad Shoaib were also present on the occasion. Kamran Bangash said the provincial government would provide legal assistance to the family of the victim girl in order to get the accused punished as per the law. The accused was identified as Lal Mohammad alias Budha. He seemed to be 45 to 50 years of age.

The suspect confessed to his crime and led the police to the place, where he had hidden the sickle used in the crime and the shoes of the victim. He belongs to the same village. The police added the sections of law pertaining to murder and rape to the first information report.

It may be recalled that two and a half years-old Zainab, daughter of one Akhtar Muni, had gone missing on October 6 while playing outside her home in Sheikh Killay in Charsadda district. A day later, her body was found dumped in the fields in Jabba Koroona in the limits of Daudzai Police Station in Peshawar.

The body was taken to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, where the postmortem report confirmed that the girl child had been raped before being killed. Swinging into action, the police had arrested about 70 suspects, including her relatives, in connection with the heinous crime. The cops had also collected DNA samples from several suspects to trace the perpetrators of the crime. The geo-fencing of the area was done as well. An investigation team comprising experienced investigators was constituted to bring the accused to justice.