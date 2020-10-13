Gujrat police case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Gujrat police funds embezzlement case by November 13. The charges against the nominated accused are likely to be framed on the next hearing. The accountability court judge Assad Ali issued notices to all the nominated accused for the next hearing directing them to appear before the court.

In this case, National Accountability Bureau had probed four former DPOs of Gujrat in this case, including SP Kamran Mumtaz, SSP Rai Ijaz, SSP Sohail Zafar Chattha and Rai Zameer. As per NAB claims, all four former DPOs during their tenure in Gujrat had embezzled billions under different heads of procurement, including petrol, uniforms, martyr funds, fake vouchers, pensions and alleged ghost employments.