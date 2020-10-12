BD mulls death penalty for rapists as protests rage

DHAKA: As protests flare across Bangladesh over a series of rapes and sexual assaults, its government says it is considering the death penalty for the offenders. Law Minister Anisul Huq told media that his ministry is set to place a proposal before the cabinet on Monday to make urgent amendments to the laws dealing with sexual assault. “We are thinking of capital punishment instead of life imprisonment… This measure will be taken as per the direction of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” said Huq. In the past week, Bangladesh has seen unprecedented protests and rallies across the capital Dhaka and other cities as angry demonstrators demand justice and stricter punishments in rape cases. Placards bearing messages such as “Hang the rapists” and “No mercy to rapists” were seen as tens of thousands of students and women marched this week.