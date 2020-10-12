Official transport for students demanded

SUKKUR: Parents of students of the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur staged a demonstration against suspension of transport facilities by the administration owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protesters said the university administration had charged the fee at the time of admission to provide transport facilities to the students. They said they had met with transport incharge Khushi Muhammad Sheikh, requesting him to send university points (buses). They claimed that the transport incharge told them that the university did not have funds for the fuel, so it was difficult to provide the transport facility to the students.