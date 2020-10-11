JI chief opens Aghosh Home in Kohat

KOHAT: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq here on Saturday inaugurated the Aghosh Home for the orphan children.

The orphanage built at a cost of Rs120 million is located on the Jangalkhel bypass in Kohat.

The Aghosh Home will provide accommodation to the orphan children from all over the province.

A local philanthropist Pir Saadullah Shah had donated 13 kanal land for the construction of the Aghosh centre. Presently, about 46 orphan children are lodged at the centre.

In his brief speech on the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that his party was striving to serve the orphan children.

He added that the Allah Almighty had ordered the people to take care of the orphan children. However, he maintained that it was basically the responsibility of the state to look for the orphan children.

Sirajul Haq said it was unfortunate that children were being killed after being sexually assaulted. He said that children were innocent and they must be protected against all harms.