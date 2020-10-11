Respecting institutions compulsory for all: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain presided over a party meeting at his residence here on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the party, Asadullah Khan Advocate will remain president, Dilfraz Khan senior vice-president and Asif Ahmad Qureshi general Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan. Chaudhry Shujat Hussain said asked all the party leaders and workers of Gilgit-Baltistan to fully participate in election campaign keeping in corona SOPs.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said respecting the institutions is compulsory for all. “We believe that the country is strong because of the institutions' strength, and the enemy should not have any misunderstanding.” He stated this during a meeting with former MPA from Jahanian Karam Dad Wahla who called on Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence and announced joining the PML-Q. Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Senator Kamil Ali Agha were also present.