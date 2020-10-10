Hamza retains top spot in Asian junior squash rankings

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s junior squash players had their rankings slightly changed in the latest Asian rankings announced the other day.

In the under-15 category, Hamza Khan and Huzaifa Ibrahim retained first and third positions, respectively.

Abdullah Nawaz moved to this category for the first time and achieved the ranking position of 11th. Humam Ahmed moved up to 8th spot.

In the under-13 category, Umair Arif bettered his position from 22 to 20th. In the under-11 category, Huzaifa Shahid jumped to 8th spot from 13th and Abdullah Ahad grabbed 29th position.

In the under-17 category, Waleed Khalil moved up to 18th position and Asadullah Khan lost one position to take 25th spot. In the under-19 category, Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif retained 18th spot while Tariq Kumail has moved newly to this category.