October 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

Rana Sana chairs crucial meeting in Lahore

National

October 10, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah chaired an important party meeting Thursday in Model Town. While addressing the meeting, he said Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz were targeted by the government for retaliation. The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the Gujranwala public meeting (Jalsa). Rana Sanaullah said he has also endorsed the decision to launch a movement for the supremacy of the Constitution and law.

