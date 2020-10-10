close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

Two killed in Sargodha

October 10, 2020

SARGODHA: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha on Friday. Chaudhry Mehmood-ul-Haq, a trader of Sillanwali, was sitting at his shop on Thursday night when four unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire, leaving him dead on the spot. Taswwar Abbas of Rabana village of tehsil Sahiwal allegedly shot dead his wife Sajida over some domestic issue. She was mother of three children.

